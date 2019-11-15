Title
Instructure Explores Possible Sale
Instructure, the publicly traded company behind the popular college learning management system Canvas, is considering a number of strategic options for its business, including a possible sale.
In a statement Thursday, the company said it is weighing whether to go private, be purchased by a strategic partner or continue as a stand-alone public company.
Activist investors Sachem Head, Praesidium Investment Management and Jana Partners have called for Instructure to explore a sale and have reportedly identified multiple potential buyers for the Canvas LMS. Sachem Head is also leading a push for the sale of online program management company 2U.
While Instructure’s higher education business is performing well, its business employee development software Bridge is losing money. Kevin Oram, co-founder and managing partner of Praesidium, told Bloomberg that selling Bridge would unlock the value of Canvas, which he estimated to be worth $2.5 billion.
Phil Hill, a partner at MindWires Consulting and publisher of Phil on Ed Tech, wrote in a blog post that the focus of pressure from investors is to increase support for Canvas, not reduce it. “Instructure management has made it a point to say that they are increasing investment in Canvas, but today’s news puts even more emphasis on that need.”
Hill noted that leading LMS provider Blackboard went through a similar process a few years ago, going private in 2011. Blackboard considered a sale in 2015 but didn’t go through with it. “These processes do not always result in a sale,” said Hill.
“Keep watching -- this should be interesting for the LMS market,” he said.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Could Wayne State be paralyzed for a year?
Mindfulness significantly benefits graduate students, says first study of its kind
The 8 Steps Institutions Need to Take to Improve Student Success | Higher Ed Gamma
Should a white colleague wear a Black Lives Matter pin? (opinion)
Differences in college ROI vary by institution, type and time frame measured, report says
'Toxic' Professor Won't Be Teaching Next Semester
Colleges determine how to protect students from opioid epidemic
NYU launches digital media online master's with edX on-ramp
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!