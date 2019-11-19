Print

University of Tulsa Faculty Vote No Confidence in President

Elin Johnson
November 19, 2019
Faculty at the University of Tulsa have voted no confidence in President Gerard Clancy and Provost Janet Levit, reported Tulsa World.

At a vote Wednesday, the majority of faculty showed their disproval of the leadership, stemming from a new reorganization plan dubbed "True Commitment." The university's Board of Trustees is supportive of the plan, but it has led to months of division on the campus.

The vote was conducted by the new Tulsa branch of the American Association of University Professors. Over three-quarters of faculty voted no confidence in the administrators in a nonbinding vote. However, some faculty members urged a boycott of the vote, calling it "ill advised."

The plan will eliminate degree programs with low numbers of graduates and combine some academic departments into divisions. Supporters of the reorganization plan say it's necessary financially and to preserve accreditation, while opponents argue it will negatively impact academic rigor and the process excluded faculty.

