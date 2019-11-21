Print

Academic Minute: Plot Twists

By

Doug Lederman
November 21, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Vera Tobin, assistant professor of cognitive science at Case Western Reserve University, examines how being fooled by a story can lead to great joy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

