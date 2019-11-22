Title
Academic Minute: Parents and the 'Favorite Child'
Today on the Academic Minute, Lambrianos Nikiforidis, assistant professor of marketing at SUNY Oneonta, explains how bias for the same sex may be what drives whether parents prefer one child over another. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
