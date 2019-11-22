Print

Title

Ohio State President Announces Retirement

By

Paul Fain
November 22, 2019
Comments
 
 

Michael V. Drake, Ohio State University's president since 2014, announced Thursday that he will retire. Drake, 69, told The Columbus Dispatch that he will remain president at least until the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

"Ohio State has enjoyed record successes in several of our most important strategic markers and has tremendous momentum," Drake said in a written statement. "It was important to Brenda and me that the university be accelerating on a path forward as we decided to begin the transition."

The university pointed to several areas of improvement under Drake's leadership: applications, the academic preparedness and diversity of enrolling students, retention rates, research expenditures, graduation rates, degrees issued, patient care, and support from donors.

Ohio State has faced several controversies related to sexual assault during the past five years. It shut down a comprehensive sexual assault unit last year amid complaints of mismanagement. And controversy continues over the abuse of at least 177 former students by a university doctor from 1978 to 1998.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

2020 Vision
Dismantling the Last Acceptable Prejudice
AI Academy Under Siege

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Why ‘Infinite Game’ is a Business Book That Higher Ed People Might Actually Like
How I Almost Took a Timeout from Twitter
Elementary Lessons for College Teaching
7 Ways of Looking at Diversity
“What Do You Think?”

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Indiana University condemns professor's racist and misogynistic tweets in strongest terms but won't

A new kind of 'big deal' for Elsevier and Carnegie Mellon University

Authors discuss their new book on race in higher education

Private colleges convinced company to scuttle release of list of projected college closures

Federal government releases earnings data for thousands of college programs

Stanford conducts classes in a virtual world

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

The importance of cultivating leadership skills among faculty and academic staff members (opinion)

Publishing colleges' financial information has a long history and raises a larger set of issues

Back to Top