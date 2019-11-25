Title
Academic Minute: Writing and the Public Discourse
Today on the Academic Minute, John Duffy, professor of English at the University of Notre Dame, explores one way to change the tone of our current public discourse. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Syracuse students demand change on campus after 'two weeks of hate'
Former student sues seminary, claiming she was expelled after officials obtained tax data showing sh
New paper examines why intergenerational immobility resurfaces when looking at advanced degree holde
A further exploration of a book burning at Georgia Southern (opinion)
A new kind of 'big deal' for Elsevier and Carnegie Mellon University
University of Tulsa Faculty Vote No Confidence in President
Harvard Leads in Rhodes Scholarships
Conference highlights successes in developmental education reform
3 Causes of No-Video Zoom Meetings | Technology and Learning
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!