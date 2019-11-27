Title
BYU Idaho Retracts Earlier Medicaid Decision
Brigham Young University in Idaho has withdrawn and apologized for its decision earlier this month to not allow students to enroll in classes if their only health insurance was Medicaid, reports The Salt Lake Tribune.
BYU Idaho emailed its campus community Monday evening to inform them that the loud student backlash had influenced the decision to reverse the policy. They also apologized for any "turmoil" they caused.
"We have decided that Medicaid, as it has in previous years, will meet the health coverage requirement at BYU-Idaho," read the email published by the Tribune. "Because of its limited capacity and scope of services, our Health Center has not been a Medicaid service provider. This will not change. We are grateful for the healthcare professionals in the area who provide services to Medicaid recipients."
The Tribune reports that students are overjoyed with this backtracking by the administration.
