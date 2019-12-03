Print

Four St. Norbert College Board Members Resign

Elin Johnson
December 3, 2019
Following the news that Brian Bruess will stay on as president of St. Norbert College, four Board of Trustees members have resigned, according to The Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The college's board had just approved Bruess's one-year contract extension when the resignations came rolling in. There are now 36 remaining board members.

"These were not unexpected," a St. Norbert spokesperson said in an email to the Press-Gazette. Some of the trustees who stepped down include influential donors to the college.

In early November, Bruess abruptly said he would step down, which led to protests from students and faculty, who held a walkout in protest of the decision. Then, just over a week later, faculty voted in support of Bruess. Late last month, Bruess announced he would be staying on.

Four St. Norbert College Board Members Resign

