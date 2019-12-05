Title
Academic Minute: How Science Connects Us to Places
December 5, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Connecticut College Week, Derek Turner, professor of philosophy, discusses how learning history can change our feelings about a thing or place. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
