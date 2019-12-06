Print

Academic Minute: Global Genes of Modern Iran

By

Doug Lederman
December 6, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Connecticut College Week, Marie Ostby, assistant professor of English, discusses the real story about public perception of Iran in the West. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

