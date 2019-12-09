Iran Frees Princeton Graduate Student

Iran freed a Princeton University graduate student who was arrested in 2016, The New York Times reported. Xiyue Wang, who was arrested while in Iran to study Farsi and conduct archival research for his dissertation, had been handed a 10-year sentence for espionage. U.S. officials deny that Wang was a spy.

In exchange for Wang’s release, the U.S. freed an Iranian scientist, Masoud Soleimani, who was arrested last year on charges of violating American trade sanctions against Iran. Soleimani was expected to be released from prison as early as next month as part of a plea agreement.

“The entire Princeton University community is overjoyed that Xiyue Wang can finally return home to his wife and young son, and we look forward to welcoming him back to campus,” Princeton president Christopher L. Eisgruber said in a statement. “We are grateful to everyone, at Princeton and beyond, who has supported Xiyue and his family throughout his unjust imprisonment, and for all the efforts that have led to his release.”