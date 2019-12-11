Title
Academic Minute: Imprisonment and the Theater
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Nick Fesette, assistant professor of theater, details using the arts to help the imprisoned find their humanity. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
