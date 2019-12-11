Print

Title

Academic Minute: Imprisonment and the Theater

By

Doug Lederman
December 11, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Nick Fesette, assistant professor of theater, details using the arts to help the imprisoned find their humanity. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Is a President's Job Harder Than It Used to Be?
When Actions Speak Louder Than Lobbying
In Appreciation of a Public Servant

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Christians I Know
Productive Tension in Campus Learning Organizations
The Hidden Costs of Wasted Talent -- Part 2
Middle States, Day 2: Money Helps
Rewarding Your Writing
The Internationalisation of Indian Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Georgia Southern student promotes white supremacist theory in class

Professor who sought refuge from liberal academe at a Southern Baptist seminary finds out why tenure

More students study online, but rate of growth slowed in 2018

What interests do busyness and overwork in academe serve? (opinion)

FTC and University of Phoenix settle over long-running investigation of advertisements

The implications of the changing nature of the president's job (opinion)

How many books should a professor be able to check out?

The Christians I Know | Conversations on Diversity

Executive Order on Anti-Semitism on Campus

Back to Top