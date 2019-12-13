Title
Academic Minute: LGBTQ+ History
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Margaret McGehee, associate professor of English and American studies, explores one southern city that was changed by the history of gay and lesbian people. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
Online conversation shines a spotlight on graduate programs that teach students how to teach
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Federal court decision favors limited application of Title IX
Recommendations for how white and Asian scholars can support their black colleagues (opinion)
Justice Department sues and settles with college admissions group
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
New presidents or provosts: Chamberlain Empire Howard Payne Labouré National-Louis North Georgia Ore
New data: Online enrollments grow, and share of overall enrollment grows faster
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!