Print

Title

Academic Minute: LGBTQ+ History

By

Doug Lederman
December 13, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Oxford College of Emory University Week, Margaret McGehee, associate professor of English and American studies, explores one southern city that was changed by the history of gay and lesbian people. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fair
Bias in the Academy: Counting Co-Authors
Is a President's Job Harder Than It Used to Be?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

No, Thanks: A Response to Kevin Carey
A Babel Fish Bookshelf
Academics and 'The Intelligence Trap’
On Grad Strategy
Does Study Abroad Provide Career Advantage?
Middle States, Day 3: Choose Your Own Umpire

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

Online conversation shines a spotlight on graduate programs that teach students how to teach

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Federal court decision favors limited application of Title IX

Recommendations for how white and Asian scholars can support their black colleagues (opinion)

Justice Department sues and settles with college admissions group

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

New presidents or provosts: Chamberlain Empire Howard Payne Labouré National-Louis North Georgia Ore

New data: Online enrollments grow, and share of overall enrollment grows faster

Back to Top