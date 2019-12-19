Arizona Settles Gender Discrimination Case

The Arizona Board of Regents settled with Katrina Miranda, an associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Arizona who sued the institution last year for gender discrimination. Miranda said that women in the College of Science are regularly underpaid and promoted less frequently than their male colleagues. AZ Central reported the settlement sum as $100,000. Miranda and the regents said in a statement that she filed the lawsuit to "highlight the importance of gender equity in the sciences" and that "both parties reaffirm the continuing importance of this issue." Earlier this year, the regents settled for $190,000 with three female former deans at Arizona who alleged gender discrimination in a separate lawsuit.