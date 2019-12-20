Title
Academic Minute: Lead Poisoning
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Franklin & Marshall College Week, Harriet Okatch, assistant professor of biology and public health, looks into curbing this health hazard. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
