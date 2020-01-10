Professor Loses Job Over Iran Joke

Babson College terminated a staff member and adjunct professor who wrote on Facebook that Iran should respond to President Trump’s recent threat to bomb 52 targets of cultural significance by making an American target list of its own -- including a Kardashian family residence and the Mall of America. Babson previously said it was investigating the matter, but Asheen Phansey, the staff member involved, said Thursday that he’d been fired, according to the Boston Herald.

“I am disappointed and saddened that Babson has decided to abruptly terminate my 15-year relationship with the college just because people willfully misinterpreted a joke I made to my friends,” the former director of sustainability and instructor of sustainable entrepreneurship at Babson reportedly said. The college confirmed Phansey is no longer an employee, saying that an investigation determined his Facebook post does not "represent the values and culture" of Babson. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education reached out to the college on Phansey’s behalf, calling his statement “obvious rhetorical hyperbole.” Phansey said he is “completely opposed” to violence.