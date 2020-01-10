Print

Title

Professor Loses Job Over Iran Joke

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 10, 2020
Comments
 
 

Babson College terminated a staff member and adjunct professor who wrote on Facebook that Iran should respond to President Trump’s recent threat to bomb 52 targets of cultural significance by making an American target list of its own -- including a Kardashian family residence and the Mall of America. Babson previously said it was investigating the matter, but Asheen Phansey, the staff member involved, said Thursday that he’d been fired, according to the Boston Herald.

“I am disappointed and saddened that Babson has decided to abruptly terminate my 15-year relationship with the college just because people willfully misinterpreted a joke I made to my friends,” the former director of sustainability and instructor of sustainable entrepreneurship at Babson reportedly said. The college confirmed Phansey is no longer an employee, saying that an investigation determined his Facebook post does not "represent the values and culture" of Babson. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education reached out to the college on Phansey’s behalf, calling his statement “obvious rhetorical hyperbole.” Phansey said he is “completely opposed” to violence.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Repetition Compulsion
Same-Sex Abuse Should Not Be Invisible
Land Acknowledgments Accomplish Little

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Folding Towels
A Man Without a Plan
Words and Intentions for 2020
The Future (Revisited) of Online Education
Backing Into Fairness
Alumni Engagement and Marketing: Innovating New Org Structures

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

SNHU steps up state-level competition

Professor Loses Job Over Iran Joke

Evergreen addresses enrollment decline with academic changes

The importance of caring for one's students and oneself in academe (opinion)

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents

10 Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education

The Future (Revisited) of Online Education | Higher Ed Gamma

EdX introduces MicroBachelors programs, a first step toward online bachelor's

Back to Top