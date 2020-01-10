Title
Professor Loses Job Over Iran Joke
Babson College terminated a staff member and adjunct professor who wrote on Facebook that Iran should respond to President Trump’s recent threat to bomb 52 targets of cultural significance by making an American target list of its own -- including a Kardashian family residence and the Mall of America. Babson previously said it was investigating the matter, but Asheen Phansey, the staff member involved, said Thursday that he’d been fired, according to the Boston Herald.
“I am disappointed and saddened that Babson has decided to abruptly terminate my 15-year relationship with the college just because people willfully misinterpreted a joke I made to my friends,” the former director of sustainability and instructor of sustainable entrepreneurship at Babson reportedly said. The college confirmed Phansey is no longer an employee, saying that an investigation determined his Facebook post does not "represent the values and culture" of Babson. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education reached out to the college on Phansey’s behalf, calling his statement “obvious rhetorical hyperbole.” Phansey said he is “completely opposed” to violence.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
SNHU steps up state-level competition
Professor Loses Job Over Iran Joke
Evergreen addresses enrollment decline with academic changes
The importance of caring for one's students and oneself in academe (opinion)
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents
10 Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education
The Future (Revisited) of Online Education | Higher Ed Gamma
EdX introduces MicroBachelors programs, a first step toward online bachelor's
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!