Texas Southern President on Leave

Austin A. Lane was placed on administrative leave as president of Texas Southern University. A statement from the university said, "The board is committed to ensuring all activities at the university are conducted in an ethical and transparent manner in accordance with the university’s mission, vision and values. The university will have no further comment at this time."

It is unclear if the announcement relates to one in November, when the board announced that it had "contacted local authorities after confirming certain improprieties related to the admissions process within the university based on an internal investigation."