Jury Awards Ex-Professor $800K
Newman University in Kansas discriminated against a former professor of elementary education because she is a woman and now owes her $800,000, a federal jury decided Monday. Cindy Louthan’s lawsuit is the first of five to be resolved against Newman, as other former employees have similarly accused it of unfair termination, according to The Wichita Eagle. Louthan said that a supervisor was hostile toward women and treated her differently than her male colleagues, and that her annual employment contract was not renewed after she complained to the university. Her award reportedly includes some $26,550 in back pay, $50,000 in compensatory damages and $725,000 in punitive damages. Louthan may now also seek reinstatement, and she plans to do so, her attorney told the Eagle. Newman said in a statement that it is “disappointed in the jury’s decision” and is “considering our appeal options.”
