Title
Warren Would Bypass Congress on Debt Cancellation
By
Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat who is vying for her party's presidential nomination, last year rolled out a $1.25 trillion student loan debt cancellation plan. Her proposal would offer up to $50,000 in loan forgiveness to borrowers with annual household incomes of up to $100,000. For borrowers with higher incomes, the cancellation amount would decrease, topping out for those earning $250,000 or more.
Senator Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent who also is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, said he would cancel all student debt.
Warren's campaign on Tuesday said that as president, she would bypass the U.S. Congress to enact her debt cancellation proposal.
"I will start to use existing laws on day one of my presidency to implement my student loan debt cancellation plan that offers relief to 42 million Americans -- in addition to using all available tools to address racial disparities in higher education, crack down on for-profit institutions and eliminate predatory lending," she said in a written statement.
Warren would be within her legal authority as president to unilaterally cancel student debt, according to an analysis by experts with the Project on Predatory Student Lending at the Legal Services Center of Harvard Law School.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
How to respond to new federal Title IX regulations being published soon (opinion)
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Enrollment nudges with incentives create better results, report finds
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Landmark College expands online courses for students with learning disabilities
'Inside Digital Learning' is becoming 'Transforming Teaching and Learning'
Long-term look at return on investment reveals positive indicators for liberal arts
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!