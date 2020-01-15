Print

Title

Warren Would Bypass Congress on Debt Cancellation

By

Paul Fain
January 15, 2020
Comments
 
 

Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat who is vying for her party's presidential nomination, last year rolled out a $1.25 trillion student loan debt cancellation plan. Her proposal would offer up to $50,000 in loan forgiveness to borrowers with annual household incomes of up to $100,000. For borrowers with higher incomes, the cancellation amount would decrease, topping out for those earning $250,000 or more.

Senator Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent who also is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, said he would cancel all student debt.

Warren's campaign on Tuesday said that as president, she would bypass the U.S. Congress to enact her debt cancellation proposal.

"I will start to use existing laws on day one of my presidency to implement my student loan debt cancellation plan that offers relief to 42 million Americans -- in addition to using all available tools to address racial disparities in higher education, crack down on for-profit institutions and eliminate predatory lending," she said in a written statement.

Warren would be within her legal authority as president to unilaterally cancel student debt, according to an analysis by experts with the Project on Predatory Student Lending at the Legal Services Center of Harvard Law School.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

OCR Is About to Rock Our Worlds
A Bold Push Toward Unity in Belfast
Expand Economic Opportunity
by Supporting Community Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

I Need Some Space
2020s -- the Decade of AI and Quantum
4 Models for Campus Learning Organizations
High Costs’ Impact on Learners and Society
Hope From an Unlikely Source
Online Enrollment and Campus Culture

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

How to respond to new federal Title IX regulations being published soon (opinion)

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Enrollment nudges with incentives create better results, report finds

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Landmark College expands online courses for students with learning disabilities

'Inside Digital Learning' is becoming 'Transforming Teaching and Learning'

Long-term look at return on investment reveals positive indicators for liberal arts

Supports for First-Gen Students in Texas

Back to Top