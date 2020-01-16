Print

Academic Minute: Must We Age?

By

Doug Lederman
January 16, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Jeff Leips, professor of biological sciences at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, looks into our genes to find out if we have to age. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

