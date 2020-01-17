Print

Academic Minute: Marital Communication

By

Doug Lederman
January 17, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Amanda Miller, associate professor of sociology at the University of Indianapolis, discusses how communication is key to marriage. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

