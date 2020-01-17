Title
Academic Minute: Marital Communication
January 17, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Amanda Miller, associate professor of sociology at the University of Indianapolis, discusses how communication is key to marriage. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
