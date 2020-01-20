Print

Academic Minute: The Cost of Higher Education

By

Doug Lederman
January 20, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Art Heinricher, professor of mathematical sciences, explains that changing how students learn could alter how Americans view the value of higher education. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

