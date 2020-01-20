Title
Academic Minute: The Cost of Higher Education
January 20, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Art Heinricher, professor of mathematical sciences, explains that changing how students learn could alter how Americans view the value of higher education. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Bryan Alexander answers questions about his book 'Academia Next'
McGill professor resigns over university's investment in fossil fuels
Kennesaw State Students Oppose King Day Speaker
How SNAP rule changes could affect college students
How one university has diversified its faculty (opinion)
Facing Misconduct Investigation, Professor Taught Elsewhere
Former Viterbo President Named as Sexual Abuser of Minor
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!