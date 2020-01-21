Print

Academic Minute: Women in STEM Fields

By

Doug Lederman
January 21, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Rick Vaz, professor of interdisciplinary and global studies, explores one way to keep more women in STEM programs. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

