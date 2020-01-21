Title
Academic Minute: Women in STEM Fields
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Rick Vaz, professor of interdisciplinary and global studies, explores one way to keep more women in STEM programs. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
