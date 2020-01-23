Print

Title

City College of San Francisco's Severe Budget Crisis

By

Paul Fain
January 23, 2020
Comments
 
 

A report from an independent auditor has found that City College of San Francisco has a budget problem so severe that it raises a "substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern," the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The two-year college had an overall student head count of roughly 63,000 during the 2018-19 academic year. CCSF has run deficits for at least three years, the audit found, and spent nearly $14 million more than it took in during the last fiscal year. College officials told the newspaper that they do not believe CCSF will close, but that it will need to make tough budget decisions.

Money woes and near bankruptcy were major factors in an accreditation crisis that rocked City College eight years ago. The two-year institution obviously survived that meltdown, which contributed to problems for its accreditor, the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Improving Graduation Rates by Nudging Faculty, Not Students
Fixes for Short-Term Pell
A Rescue Plan
for America’s Small Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Diversity: A Confrontation
Back to the Basics
Geography Pop Quizzes
EdTech, Gender, and "Uncanny Valley”
Do What Works For You
4 Worries About Higher Education in the 2020s

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

An intelligent argument on race

Michigan provost placed on leave for sexual misconduct allegations

Texas A&M's beef with Harvard

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Trump's claim about saving HBCUs was false, but his administration has largely backed sector

Making your handshake work for you in your career (opinion)

4 Worries About Higher Education in the 2020s

New study says trigger warnings are useless. Does that mean they should be abandoned?

EdTech, Gender, and "Uncanny Valley” | Learning Innovation

Back to Top