Academic Minute: Project-Based Preparation for Life

Doug Lederman
January 24, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Kent Rissmiller, associate professor of social science, explores how project-based learning can set students up for success outside school. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
 

