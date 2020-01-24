Title
Academic Minute: Project-Based Preparation for Life
January 24, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Kent Rissmiller, associate professor of social science, explores how project-based learning can set students up for success outside school. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
An intelligent argument on race
Soros to Spend $1 Billion on Higher Ed Network
French business schools attract Chinese students to learn about luxury brands
Catholic colleges develop apps for natural family planning
Coursera launches college completion pathway
Swiss bring apprenticeships to Salt Lake Community College
Belated Apology for High-Profile Alumna
Charles Murray to Return to Middlebury College
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!