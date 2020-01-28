Print

Title

Doubling Graduation Rates in Ohio for CUNY's ASAP

By

Paul Fain
January 28, 2020
Comments
 
 

Three Ohio community colleges in 2014 began adopting versions of a student success program from the City University of New York. The expanding program, dubbed Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP), requires community college students to attend full-time while providing them with a wide array of additional supports, including enhanced advising, special first-year courses, cohort course taking, tutoring, career services, a tuition waiver, textbook assistance and a subsidy for public transportation. While ASAP requires more funding up front, it has paid off with big graduation and retention rate gains, which research has shown pays off for colleges as well as students.

The Ohio community colleges tailored the model to their student populations, including by offering gas cards rather than MetroCards. Previous research has shown gains from the program. The participating institutions are Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, Cuyahoga Community College, and Lorain County Community College.

Newly released results from a random assignment evaluation, conducted by the nonprofit group MDRC, found that the three colleges have nearly doubled three-year graduation rates for participating students while increasing transfers to four-year colleges among participants by 50 percent. Students enrolled in the program also had earned 8.5 more college credits on average compared to those in the control group, the new study found. And positive effects were evident for all subgroups of students in the study, including those who entered college with developmental education requirements.

The direct cost of the Ohio programs was roughly $1,840 more per student, per year, compared to costs for traditional programs. But the large increase in degree completion meant that the cost per degree issued was 22 percent lower for students in the program.

“The continued success of this program is great news for the colleges, for our state and -- most importantly -- for the students,” Randy Gardner, chancellor of Ohio's Department of Higher Education, said in a written statement. “It provides students with the tools and the confidence to help them succeed, to prepare them for the workforce and to make them a vital part of Ohio’s future.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Limitations of Need-Blind Admissions
Improved Grading Makes Classrooms
More Equitable
Censorship Through Noise

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Diversity in America Today
Good News and Bad News on ASAP
Students Wearing Shorts in Winter
What We Love/Hate About Conferences
Quantum Aging
Reading Gibson's 'Agency' for Higher Ed Pattern Recognition

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

New evidence in admissions scandal

Georgetown Law debates punishments for disruptive protesters

Study finds large share of parents struggle to repay federal PLUS loans

Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View

A professor gives three reasons why he doesn't allow cellphones in his classes (opinion)

Student finances shouldn't matter in admissions but should in creating an equitable educational expe

Maine university system moves ahead with unified accreditation

Doubling Graduation Rates in Ohio for CUNY's ASAP

Northeastern University launches $100 million research center in Maine

Back to Top