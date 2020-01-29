Print

Pompeo to Speak at Liberty Commencement

Lilah Burke
January 29, 2020
Liberty University announced Monday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver the keynote at the college’s commencement in May. Pompeo will be the third high-ranking member of the Trump administration to deliver the commencement address at Liberty in the last four years. Vice President Mike Pence delivered the address in 2019, preceded by President Trump himself in 2017. Former president Jimmy Carter spoke in 2018.

Presidents, presidential hopefuls and other politicians have not been strangers to Liberty. Jeb Bush delivered the commencement address in 2015, a few months before he formally announced his campaign for president. His father, then-President George H. W. Bush, gave the keynote at Liberty’s 1990 ceremony. Senator Bernie Sanders spoke at a university convocation in 2015 while pursuing the Democratic nomination for president.

The evangelical Christian college in Lynchburg, Va., is led by Jerry Falwell Jr., who endorsed Trump’s initial campaign for president and has indicated support for his re-election.

