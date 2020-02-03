Print

'Inside Higher Ed' Recognized by Student Affairs Group

Doug Lederman
February 3, 2020
NAFSA: Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education has awarded Inside Higher Ed and its editors, Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman, its annual award for Outstanding Contribution to Higher Education, the association announced. The award recognizes "an individual or organization that has provided dedicated service, consistent advocacy, and outstanding leadership to the higher education community on the national or international level. The honoree will have made a meaningful and appreciable contribution to the issues and concerns affecting higher education."

Jaschik and Lederman appreciate the recognition and are pleased to accept the award on behalf of their past and current reporters and editors and the entire Inside Higher Ed team.

