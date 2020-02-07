Title
Academic Minute: Training for Foster Parents
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Week, Richard Allen, assistant professor in the department of school psychology, delves into how to train foster parents in positive behavioral support. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
