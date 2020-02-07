Print

Academic Minute: Training for Foster Parents

Doug Lederman
February 7, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Week, Richard Allen, assistant professor in the department of school psychology, delves into how to train foster parents in positive behavioral support. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

