Title
Academic Minute: Beauty Premium in Business
February 10, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Chun Zhang, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Dayton, explores how the “beauty premium” may not be the boost it was thought to be in business. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
