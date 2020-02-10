Print

Title

Ohio State Reviewing Professor's Use of N-Word

By

Colleen Flaherty
February 10, 2020
Comments
 
 

Ohio State University is reviewing the conduct of Paul Granello, an associate professor of counselor education who was accused of using the N-word in class last semester, according to The Columbus Dispatch. A group of graduate students also accused Granello, a suicide-prevention expert, of using insensitive language to talk about friends and family members affected by suicide. Specifically, graduate students in the class in question said Granello had argued that the language people sometimes use to describe suicide is so problematic as to be comparable to using racial slurs or slurs against those with intellectual disabilities. The students also argued that this comparison and Granello's direct use of the N-word was wholly unnecessary to make that point.

The university’s Office of Institutional Equity is reviewing “this and other issues raised by this incident,” Ben Johnson, Ohio State spokesperson, said in a statement. Granello was originally scheduled to teach this semester but is instead “developing curriculum, conducting research and handling other responsibilities,” Johnson said.

Granello reportedly apologized to students and told the Dispatch in a statement, “In a graduate-level course with 12 students in a discussion of the power of language and the care that we must use in our choice of words, I gave examples of how certain words have power.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It’s Time to Get Rid of Distribution Requirements
The Mind of the Moralist
The Certain Benefits of Cluster Hiring

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Making Headway on ESL
The Grandparents of Academe
How to Use Lawyers
Friday Fragments
The Distractions
When a Grad Gets Hacked

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

East Carolina trustees reprimanded over student election meddling

Faculty members at Lee College object to new, one-year contracts

Chapman Student Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Rant

Leaders of Wayne State University Press fired

Higher ed needs to redesign gen ed for the real world (opinion)

A professor's lesson wasn't actually about pomegranates

Sentence of 9 Months in Jail in Admissions Scandal

Ohio State Reviewing Professor's Use of N-Word

Making Headway on ESL | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top