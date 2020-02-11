Print

Academic Minute: Friendships Matter for Students

Doug Lederman
February 11, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Kevin Singer, a Ph.D. student at North Carolina State University, examines why seeking out people with different beliefs can be a vital part of a college education. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

