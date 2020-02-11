Wyoming Can Now Revoke Honorary Degrees

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has voted to give themselves the ability to revoke honorary degrees, the Laramie Boomerang reported Friday.

The trustees can now revoke an honorary degree if the recipient engages in conduct inconsistent with university values, is found to have misrepresented the achievements that were the basis for the award or is harmful to the university’s reputation. The trustees must take the recommendation of the university's president into account.

The Faculty Senate advocated for providing honorary degree recipients an appeal process, but administrators rejected that proposal.