Academic Minute: Racial Disparities in Health Care

By

Doug Lederman
February 12, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Betsy Schlabach, associate professor of history at Earlham College, discusses the historical racism in our health-care system. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

