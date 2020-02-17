Print

Academic Minute: Early Detection of HIV

Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Azhar Ilyas, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, examines a new handheld method to take HIV testing where the lab can't go. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

