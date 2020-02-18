Print

Title

Academic Minute: Collaboration and Digital Spaces

By

Doug Lederman
February 18, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Marcella Del Signore, an associate professor in NYIT's department of architecture and the principal of X-Topia, examines how our interactions with spaces have expanded beyond the physical. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

