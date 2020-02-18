Title
Academic Minute: Collaboration and Digital Spaces
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Marcella Del Signore, an associate professor in NYIT's department of architecture and the principal of X-Topia, examines how our interactions with spaces have expanded beyond the physical. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
