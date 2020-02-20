Print

Academic Minute: Brain Performance in Kids With Autism

By

Doug Lederman
February 20, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Alexander Lopez, associate professor of occupational therapy, determines how sports and play can help rewire the brains of young people with autism. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

