Academic Minute: Physicians and Social Media
February 21, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Bernadette Riley, associate professor of family medicine, explores the blurring of the private and professional lives for physicians. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
