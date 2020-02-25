Title
Texas Southern Reaches Deal with Ousted President
By
Texas Southern University has reached a separation agreement with the president it voted to fire at the beginning of February.
The university’s regents announced an agreement Thursday that does not accuse former president Austin Lane of wrongdoing, The Texas Tribune reported. It comes after the two parties met with a mediator on Feb. 17. Details of the agreement, including financial terms, weren’t available.
Regents had released a notice of termination for cause earlier this month, accusing Lane of not reporting allegations of fraud in admissions and other contract violations. Lane denied the charges and was given the opportunity to formally refute allegations or reach another resolution.
Lane had been placed on administrative leave in January without explanation.
