Title
Academic Minute: Race and Identity in France
Today on the Academic Minute, Katelyn Knox, associate professor in the department of languages, linguistics, literatures and cultures at the University of Central Arkansas, examines one effort to fight racism in a supposedly postracial Europe. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
