Academic Minute: Race and Identity in France

By

Doug Lederman
February 26, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Katelyn Knox, associate professor in the department of languages, linguistics, literatures and cultures at the University of Central Arkansas, examines one effort to fight racism in a supposedly postracial Europe. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

