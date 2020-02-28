Title
Academic Minute: Viperin
Today on the Academic Minute, Steven Almo, professor in the department of biochemistry at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, discusses viperin and how the powerful compound can help us defeat Zika virus and other maladies. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
