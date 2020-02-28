Print

Academic Minute: Viperin

Doug Lederman
February 28, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Steven Almo, professor in the department of biochemistry at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, discusses viperin and how the powerful compound can help us defeat Zika virus and other maladies. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

