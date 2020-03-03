Title
Female Med School Chairs Make Less Than Men
Women who chair clinical departments at public medical schools make 88 cents for every dollar their male counterparts make, or about $63,600 to $80,000 less per year, even when controlling for factors such as productivity, according to a new study in JAMA Internal Medicine. “These women are at the top of their game,” co-author Eleni Linos, professor of dermatology at Stanford University, said in a statement. “Gender pay gaps are often blamed on women’s personal choices to reduce work hours or leave the workforce, household responsibilities, childcare or suboptimal negotiation skills. This study challenges these traditional explanations because our sample of medical department leaders have navigated these complex challenges and broken through the ‘glass ceiling.’” Linos and colleagues looked at public salary information for dozens of schools and 550 chairs, about one-sixth of whom were women.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
CDC tells colleges to 'consider' canceling foreign exchange programs because of coronavirus
Colleges report student exposures to coronavirus, American Physical Society cancels annual meeting
UT Austin will fire professors guilty of sexual misconduct
New presidents or provosts: Concordia (N.Y.) Doña Ana Loyola Radford Rosemont Rutgers Transylvania W
Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
A private high school limits its students' college applications to nine
University of California, Santa Cruz, fires striking TAs
Some students do feel political pressure from their professors, but few change their views
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!