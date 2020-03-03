Female Med School Chairs Make Less Than Men

Women who chair clinical departments at public medical schools make 88 cents for every dollar their male counterparts make, or about $63,600 to $80,000 less per year, even when controlling for factors such as productivity, according to a new study in JAMA Internal Medicine. “These women are at the top of their game,” co-author Eleni Linos, professor of dermatology at Stanford University, said in a statement. “Gender pay gaps are often blamed on women’s personal choices to reduce work hours or leave the workforce, household responsibilities, childcare or suboptimal negotiation skills. This study challenges these traditional explanations because our sample of medical department leaders have navigated these complex challenges and broken through the ‘glass ceiling.’” Linos and colleagues looked at public salary information for dozens of schools and 550 chairs, about one-sixth of whom were women.