College of Saint Rose President to Step Down

Lilah Burke
March 4, 2020
Carolyn Stefanco, president of the College of Saint Rose, will be stepping down from her position by the summer, The Times Union has reported. She has led the college since 2014 as it has struggled with significant financial challenges.

Stefanco’s tenure at the college, which is located in Albany, N.Y., has not been without controversy. Part of her work has included closing a $9 million budget gap. After she cut 23 faculty positions and 12 academic departments in 2016, faculty members voted no confidence in her leadership. In 2017, faculty called for her to be ousted, alleging she created an “atmosphere filled with fear of retaliation.” Later that year, several trustees resigned from the college’s governing board in response to what they said was Stefanco’s poor leadership style, strained relationship with trustees and faculty, and secretive nature.

The Times Union reported that trustees praised Stefanco this week, noting that under her leadership the college has developed 20 new academic programs, conducted a national student recruitment effort and emphasized diversity and inclusion.

