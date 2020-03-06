Print

Title

Academic Minute: Out-of-School Children

By

Doug Lederman
March 6, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Grace Pai, assistant professor of mathematics at Guttman Community College, explores the impact of lack of schooling on children in sub-Saharan Africa. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How the Humanities Sound
Protecting Enrollments
in Times of Risk and Crisis
Gender and Ageism in the Academy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
'Golden Gates' and Faculty/Staff Housing Costs
All the World’s a Classroom
To Be Believed
Make Videos That Click with Prospective Students
Will This Class Transfer?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Roundup of this week's news about colleges and the coronavirus

University of Washington preparing for potential escalation of coronavirus

CDC, American College Health Association and Education Department issue guidance on responding to CO

Cambridge College acquiring for-profit college, doubling down on online offerings for working learne

Earnings Gains From Master's Degrees

Underrepresented faculty members share the real reasons they have left various academic institutions

#COLA4ALL Shuts Down UC Santa Cruz

CDC tells colleges to 'consider' canceling foreign exchange programs because of coronavirus

Survey looks at disruptions to China-related recruitment and academic travel

Back to Top