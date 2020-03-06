New Data on the Publishing Gender Gap

A new study from the publisher Elsevier, which is based on information from Elsevier's Scopus database, finds that the overall publication gap between women and men is shrinking. Men still outnumber women researchers in all countries and regions studied except Argentina, however. Japan, where just 15 percent of authors from 2014 to 2018 were women, has the biggest gender gap. Women are relatively well represented among early-career authors but, similar to other studies, the Elsevier team found that fewer women than men continue to publish after their first paper. Men are also awarded more grants than women and apply for more patents.

The U.S. is ranked 13th out of 16 countries and regions in terms of the gender ratio of active authors. The ratio of average publication counts between women and men in the U.S. did increase from 0.76 in 2003 to 0.85 between 2014 and 2018, despite that relatively low ranking. In response to concerns about the gender gap, Elsevier also announced the formation of an Inclusion and Diversity Advisory Board. The board is to be chaired by Elsevier CEO Kumsal Bayazit and Richard Horton, editor in chief of The Lancet. "The Researcher Journey Through a Gender Lens" is available in full here.