Academic Minute: Diagnosing Lupus Nephritis

Doug Lederman
March 10, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Albert Einstein College of Medicine Week, Chaim Putterman, professor of medicine, examines how to find the disease earlier. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

