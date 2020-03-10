Print

Chicago-Area Merger Approved by Accreditor

Emma Whitford
March 10, 2020
A merger between Chicago-area colleges Roosevelt University and Robert Morris University Illinois was approved Monday by their primary accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission.

The combined college will be called Roosevelt University. Current Roosevelt president Ali Malekzadeh will continue in his role, and Robert Morris’s former president Mablene Krueger will become chief operating officer of Roosevelt’s Schaumburg campus.

Previous plans to offer employment to all Roosevelt and Robert Morris faculty and staff members. New plans for the integrated university "involved identifying job functions that would no longer exist." A Roosevelt University spokesperson did not say how many positions would be eliminated.

Roosevelt will not release financial details of the merger, but a spokesperson said the university is "confident it will be a good return on our investment."

