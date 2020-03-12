Print

Academic Minute: Sensory Integration Therapy

Doug Lederman
March 12, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Albert Einstein College of Medicine Week, Sophie Molholm, professor of pediatrics, discusses a new option for treating autism. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

