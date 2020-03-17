‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online

First Gloria Gaynor showed us how to wash our hands properly while singing “I Will Survive.” Now Michael Bruening, an associate professor of history and political science at Missouri University of Science and Technology, is serenading professors with an online teaching-themed cover of Gaynor’s hit. Bruening’s lyrics, below, are tongue-in-cheek. They've nevertheless rung true with thousands who have shared his video via Facebook and YouTube.

Bruening said that his university was planning to begin remote instruction on Wednesday, but he learned late Friday that all University of Missouri institutions had to bump up their timelines to Monday. "So we literally did have just two days to adjust, as stated in the song," he said, though "I have to say the communication from our administration and especially the support provided to faculty by our educational technology support teams has been outstanding."

While he isn’t particularly tech-savvy, Bruening is not as uninitiated as his song perhaps suggests. "I am not particularly adept at Panopto yet," he said of video platform, "but I use Canvas regularly and have a decent grasp of Zoom," the teleconferencing program (which has other professors enthusiastic about being able to trick students into thinking they're working from Harry Potter's Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry).

“Mostly,” Bruening said, “I just wanted to bring a little levity to what I know is a stressful time for faculty everywhere making this transition. I am overwhelmed by the positive response so far, and I am extremely gratified that the song seems to have brought just a little joy to people during this crisis.”

“I Will Survive,” coronavirus version

New lyrics by Michael Bruening

At first I was afraid, I was petrified

Kept thinking I could never teach through Canvas all the time

But then I spent so many nights reading the help docs for so long

And I grew strong

And I learned how to get along

And so I’m back

The students are gone

As all my colleagues try to figure out how they’re gonna get along

I should have kept up with the tech, not skipped that class on course design

If I’d have known for just one second I’d be teaching all-online

Go on now, go, leave me alone

I’ve got to figure out

Just how to lecture using Panopto

You gave me two days to adjust, to move everything online

Did you think I'd crumble

Did you think I'd lay down and die?

Oh no, not I, I will survive

Oh, as long as I know how to Zoom, I know I'll be alive

Oh, my students still will learn

And my paychecks I will earn, and I'll survive

I will survive, hey, hey

It took all the strength I had not to lay down and die

Kept trying hard to mend the pieces of my syllabi

And I spent oh so many nights just feeling sorry for myself

I used to cry

But now I hold my head up high and you’ll see me

Teaching on Zoom

But just don’t cough into the mike or every eye will be on you

I can’t hear you, you’re on mute, your camera’s black, are you still there?

We’ve got some glitches to work out, but I know my grading scheme is fair

Oh now, go, walk out the door

Trying to get this lecture done

And I’m already on take four

Now the network has gone down, and I’m all out of wine

Do you think I’ll crumble

Do you think I’ll lay down and die?

Oh no, not I, I will survive

Oh, as long as I know how to Zoom, I know I’ll be alive

Oh, my students still will learn

And my paychecks I will earn and I’ll survive

I will survive, Hey hey