Academic Minute: Political Humor and Gender

Doug Lederman
March 19, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Heather Yates, assistant professor of political science at the University of Central Arkansas, examines whether political humor looks the same when aimed at female candidates. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

